FKA Twigs Reportedly Has Heated Face-Off With Another Famous Shia LaBeouf Ex

This article contains allegations of abuse.

British pop star FKA Twigs has spent the last two years embroiled in a legal battle with ex Shia LaBeouf. The pair dated for around six months in 2018 and 2019. In December 2020, Twigs filed claims against LaBeouf alleging that he was physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive during their relationship. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Twigs told The New York Times shortly after filing suit. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

LaBeouf has denied the worst of the allegations. He maintains that most of the relationship, which began on the set of his semi-autobiographical film "Honey Boy," has been misrepresented by Twigs. The "Transformers" star admitted that while some of his personal problems may have created a dangerous environment for his partners, "many of these allegations are not true." He also noted that he continues to seek treatment for his PTSD and alcoholism.

The case is far from settled. Twigs was recently given a court date in 2023 and had reportedly been hoping that another of LaBeouf's exes, Margaret Qualley, would serve as a witness for the prosecution. Based on their recent run-in though, Twigs may have to search elsewhere for support.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.