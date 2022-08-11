FKA Twigs Reportedly Has Heated Face-Off With Another Famous Shia LaBeouf Ex
This article contains allegations of abuse.
British pop star FKA Twigs has spent the last two years embroiled in a legal battle with ex Shia LaBeouf. The pair dated for around six months in 2018 and 2019. In December 2020, Twigs filed claims against LaBeouf alleging that he was physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive during their relationship. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Twigs told The New York Times shortly after filing suit. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."
LaBeouf has denied the worst of the allegations. He maintains that most of the relationship, which began on the set of his semi-autobiographical film "Honey Boy," has been misrepresented by Twigs. The "Transformers" star admitted that while some of his personal problems may have created a dangerous environment for his partners, "many of these allegations are not true." He also noted that he continues to seek treatment for his PTSD and alcoholism.
The case is far from settled. Twigs was recently given a court date in 2023 and had reportedly been hoping that another of LaBeouf's exes, Margaret Qualley, would serve as a witness for the prosecution. Based on their recent run-in though, Twigs may have to search elsewhere for support.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Twigs wants Qualley's support
After FKA Twigs spoke about the alleged abuse she suffered from ex Shia LaBeouf in an Elle interview, Margaret Qaulley — also LaBeouf's ex — shared the piece with the caption "Thank You." She told Harper's Bazaar of her decision to support Twigs, "It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it's as simple as that."
According to Page Six, Twigs hoped that Qualley would act as a witness in her upcoming trial against LaBeouf. With a trial date set for January, a reported recent encounter between the women would seem to suggest that Qualley may not be ready to testify just yet. Sources told the outlet that the women had a tense run-in at a Los Angeles hotel. After saying hello, their discussion reportedly turned heated and drew the attention of the other guests. The performers were allegedly fighting over the upcoming trial, though the details of the argument are unclear. Both parties were reportedly "shaken" by the disagreement.
Qualley and LaBeouf broke up shortly after Twigs filed her lawsuit against the troubled star. The "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood..." actor received backlash for continuing to date LaBeouf, but reportedly decided to end the relationship because they were "in different places in their lives," per People. It wasn't until a month later that she voiced support for Twig's suit. Nearly two years later, it remains unclear whether or not Qualley will lend her support in the courtroom.