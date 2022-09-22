Sarah Ferguson's Invitation To The Queen's Funeral Means More Than We Originally Thought

In the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Andrew's appearances at royal engagements generated a great deal of drama due to Virginia Giuffre's previous allegations that he sexually abused her when she was underage. As reported by BBC News, Giuffre filed a civil suit against the royal that was settled out of court. However, the disgraced Andrew wore his military garb when he stood vigil beside his mother's coffin, which was reportedly a compassionate allowance by his older brother King Charles III, per The Times.

Andrew's high level of visibility at the vigil and other funeral events had some royal watchers curious about whether his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would be invited to reunite with the royal family to pay her respects to her former mother-in-law. Per the Daily Mail, the Duchess of York put on a show of solidarity with her ex-husband by joining him outside Windsor castle to look at the mass of flowers left by mourners.

Fergie and Andrew made their divorce official in 1996 but have continued to cohabitate in their Windsor estate, remaining on friendly terms despite Andrew's scandal. The couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were especially close with the queen, but while Fergie has maintained many strong ties to the royal family, it turns out that her presence at Her Majesty's funeral was in no way a sure thing. In fact, it was rather exceptional.