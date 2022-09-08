Everyone Is Asking The Same Question About The Queen's Beloved Corgis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of corgis, and the dogs were associated with the iconic monarch for decades. Good to Know reported the queen got Dookie, her first corgi, in 1933. The 7-year-old Elizabeth chose Dookie out of the litter because he had a long tail that showed "whether he is pleased or not." The New York Post reported the queen owned many corgis during her life, and she had a special room in the palace for her pups.

According to the Post, a 2013 book "Royal Pets by Appointment" noted that the queen's corgis were treated...like royalty. Author Brian Hoey wrote that Elizabeth's pups got dinner every night at 5 p.m. sharp and ate steak or chicken. The book revealed that the monarch loved to spoil her fur babies, sometimes adding gravy to their meals. But after the tragic death of the queen, many worry about the pups that Elizabeth loved. The topic "Corgis" trended on Twitter, and many were concerned about the queen's dogs. One Twitter user tweeted: "I just need to know the corgis are ok." The Twitterverse was concerned about certain members of the queen's family taking the corgis, too, and one Twitter user tweeted: "I trust neither Charles nor Camilla with the corgis."