Jo Koy Opens Up About His Relationship With Chelsea Handler Today

Jo Koy Opens Up About His Relationship With Chelsea Handler
Joy Koy and Chelsea Handler turned from longtime friends to more than just friends in 2021. According to Us Weekly, Koy served as a regular guest on Handler's popular series "Chelsea Lately" from 2007 through 2014, and fans of the show know that he and Handler had pretty great chemistry and comedic timing. In August 2021, Koy explained how Handler made the first move. "She basically asked me to kiss her," he told The Hollywood Reporter before Handler interrupted, saying, "I said, 'I think you have a crush on me, and if you do, you should do something about it and see what happens.'"
Throughout their relationship, Koy and Handler made a few appearances on each other's Instagrams, including in November 2021, when Handler shared a photo of herself and Koy cozying up as she gushed over her man. "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?" she wrote. "Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s**t and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" Handler also said that Koy "renewed" her faith in men.
Unfortunately for fans, the sweet romance ended just shy of a year. Handler announced the news on Instagram, making it a point sing Koy's praises and clarifying no one was in the wrong. But is that goodwill still there today?
Jo Koy says he's still great friends with Chelsea Handler
We've said it before, and we'll say it again... friendly exes are the best kind of exes. Since Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler called it quits after nearly a year of dating, the two have gone back to the way things were, and Koy likes it.
During an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on September 21, Koy told the "American Idol" alum that maintaining his friendship with Handler isn't so tough thanks to someone special in his life. "It's just, especially when you have a kid — I have a son — and when you go through a breakup you want to be a role model as well," he told Clarkson. "You lead by example, and you don't want him to do that." Koy also touched on his relationship with his ex-wife, revealing that they are still so close. How cute is that? "It's healthy. It's so healthy, and it can work," Koy said of his past relationships. "You guys were friends before; you can be friends after."
This is not the first time that the comedian has taken the high road. Shortly after the split, he spoke with Today, explaining how he still had nothing but love for Handler. "Just because it's a breakup doesn't mean we have to hate. It doesn't even make sense!" he said. "We were friends before this, so we're always going to be friends." Talk about a positive outlook!