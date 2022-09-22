Jo Koy Opens Up About His Relationship With Chelsea Handler Today

Joy Koy and Chelsea Handler turned from longtime friends to more than just friends in 2021. According to Us Weekly, Koy served as a regular guest on Handler's popular series "Chelsea Lately" from 2007 through 2014, and fans of the show know that he and Handler had pretty great chemistry and comedic timing. In August 2021, Koy explained how Handler made the first move. "She basically asked me to kiss her," he told The Hollywood Reporter before Handler interrupted, saying, "I said, 'I think you have a crush on me, and if you do, you should do something about it and see what happens.'"

Throughout their relationship, Koy and Handler made a few appearances on each other's Instagrams, including in November 2021, when Handler shared a photo of herself and Koy cozying up as she gushed over her man. "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?" she wrote. "Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s**t and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" Handler also said that Koy "renewed" her faith in men.

Unfortunately for fans, the sweet romance ended just shy of a year. Handler announced the news on Instagram, making it a point sing Koy's praises and clarifying no one was in the wrong. But is that goodwill still there today?