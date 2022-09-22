Beyoncé Fans Reportedly Have Major Reason To Be Excited
When Beyoncé dropped her album "Renaissance" in July 2022, fans and critics collectively gasped in awe. From Beyoncé's magnificent cover art to her intoxicating dance anthems, "Renaissance" was a record not to be missed. "Break My Soul," one of the album's biggest hits, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart — her first No. 1 single since 2008, per Entertainment Weekly. That wasn't the only Billboard accolade she achieved, as every song from "Renaissance" made it onto the list at the same time! Other popular songs include "Cuff It" and "Summer Renaissance."
Evidently, "Renaissance" was a special project for Queen Bey herself. On June 30, she wrote on Instagram, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world." She added, "I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are." According to her website (via Variety), she revealed that "Renaissance" is part one of a "three-act project." Now, there's more exhilarating news on the horizon for Queen Bey and her devoted fanbase. While there's no part two release just yet, Beyoncé is still making moves with "Renaissance" and building much anticipation.
Beyoncé will be going on tour
Rise up, BeyHive! Page Six has just confirmed some exciting news about Beyoncé. According to the outlet, the "Break My Soul" singer will be launching a summer 2023 tour for her latest album "Renaissance." One source shared that Beyoncé will be performing in venues internationally. Another insider revealed that fans can anticipate a formal announcement about the tour within the next several weeks. At this time, no statements were made to Page Six by Beyoncé's team.
This'll be Beyoncé's first tour since 2018, when she co-headlined with her husband Jay-Z. At the time, the dynamic duo had released their joint album "Everything Is Love" under the name The Carters. The tour followed a tumultuous time in the two's marriage. Amidst their 2014 tour, rumors began swirling of a potential split. A source told Page Six at the time, "They are trying to figure out a way to split without divorcing ... Jay was out doing Jay and Bey was out doing Bey. They made the classic mistake of thinking a child would change everything and help to rekindle the initial fire, and it didn't."
Luckily, their relationship stood the test of time, as the Carters are as strong as ever. Now, fans won't have to wait too long for Queen Bey's next epic tour. Knowing Beyoncé, she'll slay.