Beyoncé Fans Reportedly Have Major Reason To Be Excited

When Beyoncé dropped her album "Renaissance" in July 2022, fans and critics collectively gasped in awe. From Beyoncé's magnificent cover art to her intoxicating dance anthems, "Renaissance" was a record not to be missed. "Break My Soul," one of the album's biggest hits, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart — her first No. 1 single since 2008, per Entertainment Weekly. That wasn't the only Billboard accolade she achieved, as every song from "Renaissance" made it onto the list at the same time! Other popular songs include "Cuff It" and "Summer Renaissance."

Evidently, "Renaissance" was a special project for Queen Bey herself. On June 30, she wrote on Instagram, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world." She added, "I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are." According to her website (via Variety), she revealed that "Renaissance" is part one of a "three-act project." Now, there's more exhilarating news on the horizon for Queen Bey and her devoted fanbase. While there's no part two release just yet, Beyoncé is still making moves with "Renaissance" and building much anticipation.