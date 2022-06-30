Beyonce Fans Are Melting Down Over The Cover Art For Her New Album Renaissance

BEYONCE! BEYONCE! Are you sitting down? Because Beyoncé just released a sneak peek into her upcoming seventh studio album, "Renaissance." The Queen Bey surprise-dropped the project's first single, "Break My Soul," back on June 20, and fans have had that song on repeat in anticipation of any more album news. So far, the track has promised the Bey-hive a glimpse into what to expect from "Renaissance." The song has been dubbed an "anti-capitalist anthem," supposedly inspiring people to quit their jobs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While the album may not be entirely about encouraging you to turn in your two-week notice, "Break My Soul's" club-ready beat and callbacks to house music suggest that "Renaissance" will be full of enough dance anthems for the rest of 2022. That said, we know Beyoncé, and she is bound to also surprise us with plenty of genre-bending hits. So, what will this project be the "Renaissance," a.k.a "rebirth," of? Disco? Beyoncé herself?!

We're still going to have to wait for some of these answers, but Beyoncé's latest post has certainly revealed new information for fans to foam at the mouth over until "Renaissance" is officially released.