John Cena Just Set The Most Heartwarming Record Of All Time

Sadly, it's not every day we here at Nicki Swift get to report some good news, but it seems like we can always count on John Cena to bring in the good vibes. If there's one thing we know about this wrestling legend turned movie star, he's all about giving back and has repeatedly made his fans' dreams come true with sweet meetings.

Case and point? Back in June, when the "F9" star met with a non-verbal teenage fan named Misha Rohozhyn, who also has Down syndrome who had been forced to fled his home country of Ukraine due to the conflict with Russia. In adorable video shared by WWE showed Cena meeting up with the fan in Amsterdam, who had been told by his mother that they were leaving so they could go on an adventure to meet the WWE legend. The two shared a few adorable hugs and Cena even presented Rohozhyn with a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan, "Respect. Never Give Up. Earn it." Cena reshared the sweet video on Twitter, writing, "What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp."

But that's hardly the first time Cena has proven what a heart of gold he has. In just one of a slew of sweet moments, he also had us in tears back in 2020 when "Today" shared a video on Instagram that showed him visiting the home of a 7-year-old fan who had stage four cancer on his birthday.