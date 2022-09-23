Eli Manning's Undercover Character Has Fans Going Wild

Football may be serious — and uber profitable — business. But sometimes amid the grueling training, tense games, and intense fan support, are moments that allow for a bit of levity. Often, flat out laughter. During these times, it's always nice to see serious athletes let loose and lean into their humorous side. One football star who, in addition to once being the highest paid football player in the NFL, per Insider, is also not not afraid to go for the laugh is Eli Manning. Over Manning's 16-season career with the New York Giants, which concluded in 2020, he's proven to have quite the comedic streak.

In 2021, Eli traded dad jokes with former Giants center Shaun O'Hara. During his turn, Eli shaded Tom Brady. "What is Tom Brady's favorite wine?" he asked, pausing a beat before continuing, "I can't beat the Giants!" As Yardbarker points out, the dig references that fact that two of the three Super Bowl losses Brady endured were against the Giants. Then there was the time that Eli channeled Shakira, when he mocked Dak Prescott's on-field hip motion, while chatting with his big brother, Peyton Manning. While demonstrating the move, Eli joked that it was about "creating torque" to "open up the hip," before finishing with, "These hips don't lie. I'm like Shakira," per SportsCenter.

Much to his fans' delight, Manning is back with his comedic antics, which has caused social media to go wild.