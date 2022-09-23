Nicki Swift Unveils Which Celeb Fans Think Shares Too Much On Social Media - Exclusive Survey
Some celebrities are only famous because they began frequently posting on social media — TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae are a prime example of this. But for celebs in other entertainment spheres, offering fans glimpses inside their lives online is something they can opt in or out of. However, some celebrities who find social media alluring have a tendency to overshare, which can occasionally lead to online outrage or even the dreaded getting "cancelled."
When Chrissy Teigen used Twitter to publicly cyberbully Courtney Stodden in 2011, her behavior would come back to haunt her years later. Teigen mocked Stodden's behavior and appearance, and she even joked about wanting the then-teen to die, per the Daily Mail. In a 2021 Instagram post, Teigen ruminated on the impact the resurfaced tweets had on her life. "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," she wrote. "It just sucks."
Britney Spears is another Instagram user whose frequent posting has had a harmful effect on her life. In a September 2022 post, she revealed that one of her sons got upset with her over something she shared on her account. "I'm so sorry children I continue to do social media," she wrote. "I'm sorry you feel I do it for attention." But the pop star isn't the celebrity who Nicki Swift readers view as being Hollywood's biggest offender when it comes to oversharing.
Nicki Swift readers think Kim Kardashian needs to scale back on social media
Nicki Swift polled 556 readers on which celebrity they think shares too much on social media, and Kim Kardashian was the clear winner with 36% of the vote. Readers also aren't exactly begging Britney Spears to "Gimme More" videos of the singer spinning around, as she finished second at 21%. Kim's ex, rapper Kanye "Ye" West, and Chrissy Teigen were tied at 15%, while Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian and Spears' "Me Against the Music" collaborator Madonna brought up the rear with their respective 8% and 5% of the vote.
Kim's social media sharing has the rare distinction of putting her in mortal danger. In 2016, armed thieves stole jewelry worth over $10 million from the reality show star while she was staying in Paris. Police later told AP that the thieves likely targeted Kim because she had showed off the pricey baubles on social media.
The incident didn't deter Kim from continuing to post on Instagram, but when she appeared at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention in 2019, she revealed that she had decided to scale back her social media usage after becoming a mom. "I learned firsthand that if you share too much, it can be a little bit dangerous at times," she said. "I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest." Cleary, some critics think that she still isn't being reserved enough.