Nicki Swift Unveils Which Celeb Fans Think Shares Too Much On Social Media - Exclusive Survey

Some celebrities are only famous because they began frequently posting on social media — TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae are a prime example of this. But for celebs in other entertainment spheres, offering fans glimpses inside their lives online is something they can opt in or out of. However, some celebrities who find social media alluring have a tendency to overshare, which can occasionally lead to online outrage or even the dreaded getting "cancelled."

When Chrissy Teigen used Twitter to publicly cyberbully Courtney Stodden in 2011, her behavior would come back to haunt her years later. Teigen mocked Stodden's behavior and appearance, and she even joked about wanting the then-teen to die, per the Daily Mail. In a 2021 Instagram post, Teigen ruminated on the impact the resurfaced tweets had on her life. "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," she wrote. "It just sucks."

Britney Spears is another Instagram user whose frequent posting has had a harmful effect on her life. In a September 2022 post, she revealed that one of her sons got upset with her over something she shared on her account. "I'm so sorry children I continue to do social media," she wrote. "I'm sorry you feel I do it for attention." But the pop star isn't the celebrity who Nicki Swift readers view as being Hollywood's biggest offender when it comes to oversharing.