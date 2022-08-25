Britney Spears Makes Another Bold Social Media Move Amid Family Drama

The past few years have been a rollercoaster of emotions for pop princess Britney Spears. In 2021, a judge tossed out her conservatorship, which Spears had been pushing the courts to do for years. Not long after her legal drama came to an end, Spears wed her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in an intimate ceremony at her home. She didn't escape the day without a bit of drama, however, as her ex, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the party. But, all in all, it seemed to be a good day.

While the drama with her father, Jamie, may be on the back burner for the time being, Spears found herself in the middle of another bout of drama with ex-husband Kevin Federline. As fans know, Spears and Federline share two sons — Sean Preston and Jayden James. Federline, who tends to remain out of the spotlight, broke his silence on Spears in an interview with ITV. Federline shared that his kids choose not to see their mom while noting that they haven't seen her in "months." This means they also skipped out on her wedding to Asghari. In addition, Federline said that the boys have a hard time with Spears posting nude photos on Instagram. "I apologize for them, to them, for them because I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school," he told the outlet. Federline also touched on her conservatorship and said it "saved" his ex-wife.

So, how does Spears feel about it all?