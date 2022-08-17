Britney Spears' Ex Is Facing More Serious Legal Charges

Speak now or forever hold your peace. Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, famously crashed the singer's wedding to Sam Asghari. According to NBC News, the former husband showed up unannounced at Spears' home in California on her wedding day, damaging a door and battering a security guard. He live-streamed himself walking through the private venue.

"So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bulls*** wedding," the singer's ex-husband said on the live-stream as he explored the wedding venue (via People). He filmed himself greeting people and shaking their hands. "My name's Jason Alexander," he said, introducing himself to the workers. "Britney invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Spears was reportedly "freaking out over" what happened. Alexander was taken away by security and was convicted of trespassing and battery after the incident. The judge sentenced the "Toxic" singer's ex-husband to 64 days in jail, per BBC News. But it seems that Alexander was already wanted for another crime.