Britney Spears' Ex Is Facing More Serious Legal Charges
Speak now or forever hold your peace. Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, famously crashed the singer's wedding to Sam Asghari. According to NBC News, the former husband showed up unannounced at Spears' home in California on her wedding day, damaging a door and battering a security guard. He live-streamed himself walking through the private venue.
"So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bulls*** wedding," the singer's ex-husband said on the live-stream as he explored the wedding venue (via People). He filmed himself greeting people and shaking their hands. "My name's Jason Alexander," he said, introducing himself to the workers. "Britney invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."
Spears was reportedly "freaking out over" what happened. Alexander was taken away by security and was convicted of trespassing and battery after the incident. The judge sentenced the "Toxic" singer's ex-husband to 64 days in jail, per BBC News. But it seems that Alexander was already wanted for another crime.
Jason Alexander already had an arrest warrant
Trespassing and crashing Britney Spears' wedding wasn't the only time Jason Alexander has gotten into trouble with the law. The "Gimme More" singer's former husband already had a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for grand theft, per TMZ. The outlet reported that Alexander rented a room in a woman's house in 2015, and after only "about a month," she reported that her $2,000 bracelet was missing. The ex-husband admitted to stealing it and selling it at a pawn shop for $180. The 2016 case was brought up when the cops were called during the wedding incident.
"We got the call from Ventura County, that he was in their custody," the Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News following the wedding debacle. "It automatically pops up in their system that he has an active warrant in Napa County ... At this time, the plan is still to go there and transport him back to Napa County."
On August 16, the former husband of Spears was arrested in Napa County. After already serving time for crashing the "Circus" singer's wedding, he faces two felony charges for the 2016 jewelry incident — grand theft, and buying or receiving stolen property — per ABC7 News. Alexander is set to be arraigned on August 17, with bail as of publication at $20,000.