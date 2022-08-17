Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hold Back On Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears hasn't had the chance to celebrate married life as she should. In the weeks following her wedding to longtime fiance Sam Asghari, Spears has been inundated with attacks from her ex, Kevin Federline. In August, Federline said in an ITV interview that the two sons he shares with Spears, Preston, and Jayden, have chosen to "distance" themselves from their mother. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," he explained. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline also claimed that the nude photos Spears has become accustomed to posting made the boys uncomfortable and created tension between her and her sons, per Daily Mail. "I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he said. Spears fired back with a statement via a since-deleted Instagram Story. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone," she reportedly wrote, per USA Today. "It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram." Spears' husband stood up for her via his own Instagram Story as well.

Asghari wasn't the only one to come to Spears' defense. In a recent interview, Nicki Minaj took a hard stance alongside the popstar and didn't hold back her feelings about Federline.