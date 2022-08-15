Britney Spears Gets Advice From Fellow Music Icon Amid Family Feud

On August 13, amid her family feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Britney Spears made a since-deleted Instagram post in which she quoted fellow music icon Jennifer Lopez from her recent documentary, "Halftime," writing, "'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice!!!'" Spears added, "I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind!!!" Although Spears has since taken down the post, she clearly garnered some inspiration from Lopez to help her get through this troubling family feud. And now, her mentor has responded with some encouraging words of her own.

According to Page Six, Lopez responded the same day with an Instagram Story, writing, "Stay," followed by the strong arm emoji, in essence imploring Spears to "stay strong" amid her struggle. She posted this alongside a throwback photo of the two of them at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Spears also closed her original post by writing, "GOD BLESS U ALL," followed by three heart emoji. Lopez commented on the post with three heart emoji of her own.