Britney Spears Has No Problem Airing All Her Dirty Kevin Federline Laundry

Ever since she broke free from her years-long conservatorship, Britney Spears hasn't held back by opening up about the horrible things done to her over the years by people in her inner circle, especially her family.

It was just in early April that she blasted her mother, Lynne Spears, saying that she effectively "ruined" her life, per Us Weekly. A month prior to that, she also revealed to the world that while her father, Jamie Spears, primarily pushed for the conservatorship, it was her mom who planted the idea in his head. The singer also called out her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on social media for using her name for money. The "Zoey 101" actor had recently released a book that detailed what happened between her and Britney in the past, but Britney called Jamie Lynn "scum," wishing that she would stop lying to the public. "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!!" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Billboard).

With her newfound freedom, it's clear that Britney is using it to air out her feelings, and this time around, it's her ex-husband Kevin Federline who's taking the brunt of her Instagram rants.