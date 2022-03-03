Britney Spears Continues To Publicly Lash Out At Her Parents

Just because Britney Spears has finally broken free from her 13 years of conservatorship doesn't mean that her fight with her family is over. Four months after she was granted autonomy, the "Gimme More" singer continued to blast her parents on social media.

Ever since she started aggressively fighting for her freedom, Spears has aired out her grievances against her family both in and outside the courtroom. For instance, she revealed that she had been put on lithium when she was too exhausted to perform. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," she said in her hearing, per Variety. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad." She also said that her dad took pride in taking control of her life. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does."

Spears also made the shocking revelation that while her dad was primarily responsible for making choices on her behalf, it was her mom who thought of placing her under conservatorship. "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Page Six). Now, the Grammy Award-winner has called out her parents on social media once again.