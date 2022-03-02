Why We're Expecting An Absolutely Brutal Memoir From Britney Spears

Reigning pop princess Britney Spears has been none too shy about her disdain for her kid sis, Jamie Lynn Spears, letting it all hang out in her new book, aptly titled "Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out."

Shortly after getting wind of the content in the pages of Jamie Lynn's new book, Britney fired out a scathing tweet for all the world to read. "Congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW," she penned. "Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone ....," she continued.

But now it appears Britney has resolved to have the final word with her very own memoir. As reported by Page Six, the tell-all will be published by literary giant Simon and Schuster and will gross her a whopping $15 million. Cha-ching! But besides being a serious money maker, what else can we expect from the memoir? Well for starters, it's shaping up to be pretty brutal...