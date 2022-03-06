Britney Spears Does Not Hold Back In Latest Post About Her Conservatorship

The more we learn about Britney Spears' conservatorship, the worse it gets. The singer's hellish 13-year conservatorship is finally over, and Britney is free to live a normal life again. The superstar singer is rediscovering life, hitting the road with her future husband. TMZ reported Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were in Las Vegas in March — a city that defined much of the pop star's career — and the singer was happy to experience Sin City as a visitor! The outlet reported that Britney posted about her Vegas visit, writing, "It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years ... huge difference. Moments like this all I do look up and say 'REALLY GOD??? ALL THIS TIME???"

Travel isn't the only thing Britney and Sam are doing — the "Toxic" singer is making other huge changes in her life. The 40-year-old super star posted on Instagram that she's buying another house. Britney posted a video of the view from her room and wrote, "I've lived in this house for 7 years and I'm in the process of buying a new home ... it's time for change !!!! I've been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!!"

But Britney didn't hold back in the latest social media post about her conservatorship, and what she shared will break your heart.