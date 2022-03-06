Britney Spears Does Not Hold Back In Latest Post About Her Conservatorship
The more we learn about Britney Spears' conservatorship, the worse it gets. The singer's hellish 13-year conservatorship is finally over, and Britney is free to live a normal life again. The superstar singer is rediscovering life, hitting the road with her future husband. TMZ reported Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were in Las Vegas in March — a city that defined much of the pop star's career — and the singer was happy to experience Sin City as a visitor! The outlet reported that Britney posted about her Vegas visit, writing, "It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years ... huge difference. Moments like this all I do look up and say 'REALLY GOD??? ALL THIS TIME???"
Travel isn't the only thing Britney and Sam are doing — the "Toxic" singer is making other huge changes in her life. The 40-year-old super star posted on Instagram that she's buying another house. Britney posted a video of the view from her room and wrote, "I've lived in this house for 7 years and I'm in the process of buying a new home ... it's time for change !!!! I've been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!!"
But Britney didn't hold back in the latest social media post about her conservatorship, and what she shared will break your heart.
Britney Spears' Instagram post reveals details about her conservatorship
Britney Spears' latest Instagram post revealed more about her conservatorship, and she shared some heartbreaking details about her life over the past 13 years. In a March 6 post, Britney let loose about her latest visit to Las Vegas and how different it was from past trips to Sin City. Britney wrote, "In a world where it's okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week ... 8:00 am to 6:00 pm ... no days off ... 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly ... No private baths ... seen naked when changing ... drugged ... can't even speak or talk ... has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day." Her post got worse from there.
Britney continued, telling her followers that she was "demoralized" and "embarrassed" throughout the course of her conservatorship, and that she never deserved to be treated the way in which she was. She doubled down on her message, saying that "nobody" deserves to go what she went through. "This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life ... You are NOT ALONE !!!!" she concluded. It's good to see that Britney is finally getting her life back; Billboard reported in 2021 that Britney went out twice during her four-year Las Vegas residency. Here's to free Britney.