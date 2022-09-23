The Real Reason Lala Kent Won't Be Showing Her Daughter On Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went through a tumultuous break-up last year after photos online insinuated that Emmett was cheating, per Reality Blurb. Shortly after the incriminating photos surfaced on the internet, Page Six reported that Kent ended her engagement with the producer three years after he popped the question. The former couple has one daughter together, Ocean, who was born in March 2021, per People. However, it became increasingly clear that they would not be working through their issues based on Kent's activity on social media.

It didn't take long for the "Vanderpump Rules" star to open up about what really led to their messy break-up. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen in January (via E! News), Kent confirmed what many suspected and revealed that Emmett was a serial cheater. She told Cohen, "This has been going on for quite some time. It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."

Emmett, on the other hand, has been very quiet about the allegations. During an appearance on the "Genuinely GG" podcast (via E! News), Emmett said, "I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me." It seemed as though Emmett was staying out of Kent's business, but now, he's preventing their daughter from being on "Vanderpump Rules."