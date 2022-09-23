The Real Reason Lala Kent Won't Be Showing Her Daughter On Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went through a tumultuous break-up last year after photos online insinuated that Emmett was cheating, per Reality Blurb. Shortly after the incriminating photos surfaced on the internet, Page Six reported that Kent ended her engagement with the producer three years after he popped the question. The former couple has one daughter together, Ocean, who was born in March 2021, per People. However, it became increasingly clear that they would not be working through their issues based on Kent's activity on social media.
It didn't take long for the "Vanderpump Rules" star to open up about what really led to their messy break-up. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen in January (via E! News), Kent confirmed what many suspected and revealed that Emmett was a serial cheater. She told Cohen, "This has been going on for quite some time. It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."
Emmett, on the other hand, has been very quiet about the allegations. During an appearance on the "Genuinely GG" podcast (via E! News), Emmett said, "I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me." It seemed as though Emmett was staying out of Kent's business, but now, he's preventing their daughter from being on "Vanderpump Rules."
Viewers may not be seeing Ocean on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent is a fan-favorite on the hit Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules" and one big part of her storyline is her daughter with Randall Emmett, Ocean. However, Emmett has reportedly taken action to prevent his daughter from being featured on the reality show. A representative for the producer told Reality Blurb, "Randall felt being a storyline on a reality show was not in the best interest of his child and continues to put her wellbeing and privacy first and foremost." This news comes after Kent posted an Instagram Story (via Reality Blurb) sharing that viewers would not be seeing her as a mother this season, but that she's okay with that as long as she's able to protect her daughter.
It's unclear if Kent fought to have her daughter on the series or simply agreed to keep her off camera, but it seems that Ocean will not be seen by viewers during Season 10 of "VPR." This news comes after Us Weekly recently reported Kent and Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, are now "friends" and "have each other's backs." Despite Ocean not being featured on Season 10, Kent will most likely still be bringing some drama. She told Radar, "All I'm going to say is, it's going to be a phonemical [sic] season. Everyone feels the same way — producers, cast members, it's a lot." Viewers will have to stick around to see how everything plays out when Season 10 airs on Bravo.