Lala Kent Alleges Scary New Accusations Against Her Ex Randall Emmett

Since Lala Kent and Randall Emmett broke up, the former "Vanderpump Rules" star has made several disturbing allegations against her former fiancé, proving (at the very least) that their relationship behind closed doors didn't match the smooth romance shown to the outside world.

Kent has accused Emmett of cheating on her during their relationship — telling Page Six in December, "I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there's proof elsewhere." Furthermore, on her podcast "Give Them Lala," she said she felt "disposable" to him (via Us Weekly). She has also accused him of calling the paparazzi when he is with their daughter, Ocean, on her Instagram Stories (via Page Six). In one lengthy Instagram comment, Kent also claimed Emmett created a "toxic environment" at home and alleged that every time she tried to leave with the baby, Emmett would threaten to call the police.

Now, Kent is single and thriving on her own, but she's not quite done sharing her truth when it comes to her relationship with Emmett.