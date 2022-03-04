Lala Kent Reveals New Bombshell Claim About Randall Emmett's Affair

Reacting to another user's Instagram post accusing Randall Emmett of narcissism, Lala Kent decided to weigh in herself with a true bombshell of a comment. "Let's talk about it," she began in her 250-word takedown, going on to accuse her former fiance of seriously controlling behavior, narcissism, and having an affair with a much younger woman. "I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Lala wrote. "He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 — the month I gave birth." Lala also said that Randall threatened to call the police when she tried to leave with the baby, and after she finally managed to get out, his girlfriend basically moved in two days later. She also hinted that this wasn't the worst of it. "Sadly this isn't the most shocking thing I learned," Lala wrote. "Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg."

This is not the first time Lala has spoken about her ex, but it is the most detailed she's gotten about their breakup scandal. In her previous comments, mostly on her "Give Them Lala" podcast (via Us Weekly), she'd hinted at feeling "unsafe" and trying to move on from Randall's "double life," but had mostly tried to stay cool about their drama.