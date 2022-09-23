The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere Sparks Bizarre CGI Rumor

Many people have been invested in the Kardashian family since they first hit the scene on their hit reality show in 2007, per IMDb. And when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" era ended on E!, the family moved to Hulu for a new series that still followed the group living their everyday lives. The new show, titled "The Kardashians," began its first season in April 2022, and season 2 premiered in September 2022.

Of course, the famous family has been doing a lot of press leading up to the premiere, including Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" on September 20 and spilled some tea on all that the new season of the series would entail as she called it her season "of independence" before elaborating a little further. "I just think you see me making decisions for myself, obviously always thinking about my kids, but generally just doing things for myself," she told Michael Strahan. Kardashian revealed that one of the episodes was "seriously deep" and "vulnerable." She also noted that they had not done any promos for the premiere episode of the series, but said that she was really excited about it.

Many fans of the show tuned into the series premiere of the Hulu hit on September 22, and several took to social media to weigh in on the episode. One fan even had a theory that the show used CGI on Kardashian during an emotional scene.