The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere Sparks Bizarre CGI Rumor
Many people have been invested in the Kardashian family since they first hit the scene on their hit reality show in 2007, per IMDb. And when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" era ended on E!, the family moved to Hulu for a new series that still followed the group living their everyday lives. The new show, titled "The Kardashians," began its first season in April 2022, and season 2 premiered in September 2022.
Of course, the famous family has been doing a lot of press leading up to the premiere, including Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" on September 20 and spilled some tea on all that the new season of the series would entail as she called it her season "of independence" before elaborating a little further. "I just think you see me making decisions for myself, obviously always thinking about my kids, but generally just doing things for myself," she told Michael Strahan. Kardashian revealed that one of the episodes was "seriously deep" and "vulnerable." She also noted that they had not done any promos for the premiere episode of the series, but said that she was really excited about it.
Many fans of the show tuned into the series premiere of the Hulu hit on September 22, and several took to social media to weigh in on the episode. One fan even had a theory that the show used CGI on Kardashian during an emotional scene.
Fan has bizarre theory about Kim Kardashian's tears
Over the years, Kim Kardashian's tears have been a hot topic of conversation. Remember when the meme of the reality star crying went viral? Now she's finding herself in a similar situation. On the premiere episode of "The Kardashians" Season 2, Kardashian shed a few tears in the confessional, but some fans took to TikTok to theorize that the tear was a fake tear or a CGI tear since Kim didn't wipe it off.
The video has gone viral, and so far, the reviews are mixed. "Hahahahaha i refuse to watch bcuz i'm done w their entire family at this point & this just validated my long list of reasons," one person chimed in. "OK why did I think the same thing when she was giving the speech at the dinner table I just thought she was making it about herself lol," another commented. A few more sided with the reality star. "You can see it welling up in her eye before it drops...... this is such a reach omg," one person wrote. "It's definitely her tear you can see it water up in her eye," another opined.
According to IMDb, the first season of the series featured ten episodes, and the second season will likely follow the same suit. So, we're already guessing that there could be plenty more drama and fan theories to come.