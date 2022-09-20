Kim Kardashian Teases Emotional Premiere Of The Kardashians Season 2

Kim Kardashian has lived her life in the spotlight for a long time, and she's no stranger to sharing pretty much every aspect of her life with viewers. As fans know, the reality star began appearing in the family's hit show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," in 2007, per IMDb. The hit put her and all of her sisters (along with momager Kris Jenner) on the map. "KUWTK" came to an end in 2021, but the Kardashians didn't stay away from the world of reality television for very long.

In 2022, the Kardashian klan moved from E! To Hulu with their brand spanking new show titled "The Kardashians." The famous family opened up about the switch in an interview with Variety while revealing all that the season would entail. One of the hottest storylines of the series was Kim's then-relationship with Pete Davidson, but she noted that he didn't like filming, saying, "I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does ... If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Kardashian and Davidson split up in August, ending their whirlwind romance. With the breakup, it will be interesting to see what's in store for "The Kardashians" Season 2, and luckily for fans, Kardashian is spilling a little bit of tea on what's to come — including what she calls some super "emotional" footage.