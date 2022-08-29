Khloé Kardashian's Best Friend Reveals How She Is Really Handling Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been on and off more frequently than he's scored hoops. When they met, the ink was barely dry on Kardashian and Lamar Odom's divorce. "The two have been spending some serious quality time together recently," TMZ reported in September 2016. But, in October, news broke Thompson's ex-girlfriend was pregnant. Kardashian was already smitten, though. "[She's] having fun with him right now and just doesn't want any drama," a source told Us Weekly.

A year later, Kardashian was expecting. "[She] is so happy. You have no idea," a source told E! News. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" the Good American founder gushed on Instagram. "Thank you for treating me like a Queen!" Sadly, just before she gave birth, the Queen crown was knocked off thanks to news Thompson had cheated on her. "Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé," a source told People. Despite a rocky patch, she stood by him until another Thompson cheating scandal emerged.

However, in 2021, they were back together again and talking babies; then another cheating report hit, per Page Six. Then another, resulting in baby number three thanks to the baller's fertility ability. Undeterred, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second baby, via surrogate, in August. The Daily Mail reports Thompson cheated with the last baby momma just weeks after conceiving his second baby with Kardashian. So, what's the relationship haps now?