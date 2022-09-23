Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Has An Unexpected Connection To Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp recently made headlines for romancing his lawyer, but it's not the one you may think. Previously and heavily speculated to be dating Camille Vasquez, his attorney during the Amber Heard trial, Depp is instead dating Joelle Rich, his lawyer from another case. Rich represented Depp during his 2018 libel lawsuit against The Sun, and as an insider informed Us Weekly, she even attended Depp and Heard's trial in Virginia this year. "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal," the source said of Rich's courtroom presence.

Additionally, the insider claimed that the London-based attorney and "Pirates of the Caribbean" star are getting quite serious. "They are the real deal," the source spilled, describing their chemistry as "off the charts." Initially, when their relationship began, the duo would supposedly meet up "discreetly" in hotel rooms.

Prior to Rich, Depp has been single in the public eye for a while. Rich was reportedly married when she met the "Fantastic Beasts" actor, with her having filed for divorce since. As fans learn more about Depp's new lady love, one surprising factoid is her connection to the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.