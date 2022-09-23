Eyebrow-Raising Claims Emerge About Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh's Rumored Feud

It is "Don't Worry Darling" Release Day, but the psychological thriller's drama started a long time ago. From the Shia LaBeouf firing controversy to reported tensions between Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, the offscreen story may be as interesting as the one crafted for the big screen. After the second trailer for the film debuted in July, the Internet went abuzz about Pugh supposedly taking issue with Wilde's on-set PDA with boyfriend (and costar) Harry Styles. As sources claimed to Page Six, Pugh felt uncomfortable around the two, given rumors that an affair with Styles caused the demise of Wilde's relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

After a video shared by LaBeouf in August showed Wilde referring to Pugh as "Miss Flo" and suggesting she needed "a wake up call," the feud rumors intensified. Although Pugh did attend the Venice Film Festival world premiere of "Don't Worry Darling," she skipped its press conference, supposedly because of her hectic schedule shooting "Dune: Part Two," per the Independent. However, an Instagram video posted by stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray showed the "Midsommar" star looking anything but hectic in Venice, strutting in head-to-toe Valentino with an Aperol spritz in hand. As a fan commented on the vid, via Independent, "Florence Pugh is literally me because I too would ditch the awkward press conference to drink Aperol spritz."

After Pugh noticeably missed the New York premiere of the film, shocking additional reports have surfaced from the set of the high-profile flick.