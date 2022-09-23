Ray J Has Mic Drop-Level Question For Kim Kardashian Amid Sex Tape Drama

For the last 15 years, pop culture enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the fabulous life of Kim Kardashian. Since starring in the hit E! series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality TV star has created a successful business empire. However, before becoming a household name, the beauty mogul first made headlines for her infamous 2007 sex tape with singer and "Love & Hip Hop" star Ray J.

While the two seemingly moved on since its release, the aforementioned video made headlines again in 2021 after Ray J's manager, Wack 100, claimed that he had a second tape but would not be releasing it publicly. "We can't put that out there in the world like that. That's disrespectful," he said on the "Bootleg Kev" podcast. While Us Weekly reports that Ray J and Kardashian denied Wack 100's statement at the time, the latter seemingly confirmed her belief in its existence in her Hulu reality series the following year.

As an Instagram clip from the show's third episode shows, Kanye "Ye" West allegedly retrieved the second tape from Ray J and gave it to Kardashian. Shortly after the episode aired, the Raycon businessman called out Kardashian for perpetuating a lie regarding him having a second tape. "All this is a lie, smh. Can't let them do this anymore — so untrue," he commented, according to Us Weekly. While Ray J's Instagram ire made headlines, his latest comments about the reality star continue to turn heads.