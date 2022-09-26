Wynonna And Ashley Judd's Relationship Takes A Turn After Mom Naomi's Death

In April, the famous Judd family faced some devastating news upon the death of matriarch Naomi Judd, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in Tennessee. She left behind her husband Larry Strickland, and two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. Like her daughter Ashley in particular, Naomi dealt with severe depression, which she once described as "life-threatening."

Naturally, Naomi's daughters have spent the past few months grieving and recovering from their mother's tragic and unexpected death. That night, they realased a joint statement on Twitter, in which they said they were "shattered." They explained, "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." The following day, when Wynonna and Naomi — posthumously — were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Wynonna said on their behalf, "I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken ... I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

Now, months later, Wynonna has an unexpected update for fans on how her relationship with her sister has changed since their mother's suicide.