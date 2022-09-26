Twitter Can't Help But Notice One Difference Between Prince William And Prince Harry

In the days and weeks following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes were on estranged brothers Prince William (now formally known as the Prince of Wales) and Prince Harry. As one can imagine, things have been tense to say the least following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's so-called "Megxit" from royal duties and subsequent bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Suffice it to say, everyone had their antennas up looking for any outward signs of an ongoing rift at the funeral.

"There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn't been any cause for that to change," a royal insider told The Mirror. "The feeling is very much that there is little point in pursuing a repair in relations until all the cards are on the table."

Alas, all of the chatter on Twitter and other social media platforms is probably not helping mend any fences between the brothers. Case in point: one Twitter account's side-by-side comparison of Prince William and Prince Harry...