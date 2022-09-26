Twitter Can't Help But Notice One Difference Between Prince William And Prince Harry
In the days and weeks following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes were on estranged brothers Prince William (now formally known as the Prince of Wales) and Prince Harry. As one can imagine, things have been tense to say the least following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's so-called "Megxit" from royal duties and subsequent bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Suffice it to say, everyone had their antennas up looking for any outward signs of an ongoing rift at the funeral.
"There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn't been any cause for that to change," a royal insider told The Mirror. "The feeling is very much that there is little point in pursuing a repair in relations until all the cards are on the table."
Alas, all of the chatter on Twitter and other social media platforms is probably not helping mend any fences between the brothers. Case in point: one Twitter account's side-by-side comparison of Prince William and Prince Harry...
One Twitter account compared Prince William and Prince Harry's athletic abilities
Perhaps the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree after all... at least one of the apples, anyway.
On September 24, the @historyinmemes Twitter account posted a video montage of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex engaging in various physical activities wherein Prince Harry came off looking much more athletically inclined in as he engaged in various CrossFit-style workouts including one where he aggressively ascended a rope at near-lightening speed. Meanwhile, his older brother and heir to the throne appeared to struggle as he carefully crossed a balance beam in a ropes course. At the end of the video, however, was an old clip of King Charles III wherein he slowly but surely made his way up a rock climbing wall. (To be fair, the now-King was wearing a suit and dress shoes while scaling the wall.) "Prince Harry is his mother's son but Prince William is definitely his father's son," the post's caption read. YIKES.
In true Twitter fashion, while many took to the reply section to pile on, some called the meme account's bluff. "Show the videos of Charles playing polo, and William too (he plays right handed though he's a lefty). Show W swimming or playing water polo. All 3 of them have athletic gifts, not just Harry. They all used to play polo together," one user argued. Here's to hoping this brotherly duo can work things out... on or off the polo field.