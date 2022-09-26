Khloé Kardashian Sparks Unexpected Relationship Rumors

With Season 2 of "The Kardashians" dropping new episodes weekly, Khloé Kardashian's tumultuous relationship status is getting lots of airtime. The premiere focused on Kardashian dealing with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, even as the couple welcomed a new child via surrogate. "I'm so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," the Good American founder said (via Page Six). "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day," she added, in reference to Thompson's child with Maralee Nichols. Further drama surfaced amid reports that Thompson knew Nichols was pregnant before he and Kardashian underwent their surrogacy plans, per BuzzFeed. "All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Kardashian revealed. "In hindsight, [Tristan] always knew when the other baby was being born — especially getting the paperwork that we saw, he found out July 2, so he did know."

Thompson being a serial philanderer is nothing new, but Kardashian's pain is sparking fresh empathy among fans who "Keep Up." "I love you," the reality star mogul tweeted at fans who sent her love after the show's premiere. "I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode."

In the words of big sis Kim Kardashian, "There's just no one that deserves happiness like [Khloé does]." So, will Khloé be getting that happy ending now that she's moved on from Thompson and (potentially) cozying up to a new man?