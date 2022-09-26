Khloé Kardashian Sparks Unexpected Relationship Rumors
With Season 2 of "The Kardashians" dropping new episodes weekly, Khloé Kardashian's tumultuous relationship status is getting lots of airtime. The premiere focused on Kardashian dealing with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, even as the couple welcomed a new child via surrogate. "I'm so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," the Good American founder said (via Page Six). "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day," she added, in reference to Thompson's child with Maralee Nichols. Further drama surfaced amid reports that Thompson knew Nichols was pregnant before he and Kardashian underwent their surrogacy plans, per BuzzFeed. "All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Kardashian revealed. "In hindsight, [Tristan] always knew when the other baby was being born — especially getting the paperwork that we saw, he found out July 2, so he did know."
Thompson being a serial philanderer is nothing new, but Kardashian's pain is sparking fresh empathy among fans who "Keep Up." "I love you," the reality star mogul tweeted at fans who sent her love after the show's premiere. "I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode."
In the words of big sis Kim Kardashian, "There's just no one that deserves happiness like [Khloé does]." So, will Khloé be getting that happy ending now that she's moved on from Thompson and (potentially) cozying up to a new man?
Does Khloé Kardashian have an Italian beau?
In late September, Khloé Kardashian jetted off with Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner to Milan Fashion Week, gracing us with a series of high-fashion lewks to her Instagram. Beyond Khloé's white off-the-shoulder getup, fans noticed her cozying up to "365 Days" actor Michele Morrone throughout the festivities. The Italian actor sat front row next to the mother-of-two during the Dolce & Gabbana show, danced with her at an afterparty, and posed with her backstage (via Page Six). In the snap posted to Morrone's Instagram Stories, Khloé rocked a gravity-defying updo and wore a chic, black turtleneck outfit, while Morrone whispered in her ear. Fans flocked to Twitter with support for KoKo and her new man (?) writing, "Out with the OLD NBA player and in with the new Italian actor," and calling them, "a duo I never knew I needed."
Neither Khloé nor Morrone have confirmed reports of a relationship. If they are seeing each other, the heartthrob will be the second man romantically linked to Khloé since she and Tristan Thompson split in 2021. In June, the reality star was said to be dating a private equity investor, and their romance shortly "fizzled out."
Elsewhere, Thompson appeared unbothered by news that Khloé might be moving on with someone else. Hours after photos of Khloé and Morrone went viral, Thompson shared a thirst trap on his Instagram Story. "Sunday morning. Locked in," he wrote, alongside a shirtless gym selfie.