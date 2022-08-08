Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
Talk about highs and lows! In the last year alone, Khloé Kardashian has experienced a public cheating scandal, a breakup, the start of a new relationship, and the birth of her second child via surrogate. In late 2021, news broke that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols — while he was still with Kardashian! — leading the "Good American" mogul to call time on the relationship. During an ABC News special in April, when asked about Thompson, Kardashian explained, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."
In June, Page Six reported that Kardashian had moved on from Thompson with a private equity investor. The two hit it off at a party, and one source told People that KoKo was "feeling good" about her new relationship. That said, things may have gotten a little sticky since the reality star was simultaneously preparing for her second child, who was "conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," as an insider told E! News.
While she was thrilled to give daughter True a sibling, Kardashian made it clear that would be raising baby No. 2 without her ex. "[Tristan and Khloé] aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time," a source claimed, per Entertainment Tonight. Could this be because Kardashian didn't want Thompson interfering with her new relationship?
Khloé Kardashian is single and ready to mingle
As of August, Khloé Kardashian can add another milestone breakup to her rollercoaster year. E! News reported that she and the private equity investor had broken up, and that their romance had "slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks." However, it doesn't seem like they were ever very serious in the first place. In July, a source told E! News that the pair had only been on a few dates, and while Kardashian was "open to dating," she "[wasn't] forcing anything."
People also confirmed that the "relationship [was] in its early stages." Now, in the wake of her new baby boy, Kardashian's priorities seem to have shifted. "Khloé is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," an insider shared (via E! News). "Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."
There were other clues that Kardashian's relationship with the private equity investor never actually materialized into a full-blown relationship. When Thompson was snapped partying with women in Mykonos, Greece in July, an Instagram fan account noted that "Khloe and Tristan are both single." Furthermore, Kardashian initially refuted claims that she was dating. In June, she hit back at Instagram account Deuxmoi (via Comments by Celebs), writing, "I am not seeing a soul. I am happily focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."