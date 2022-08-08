Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

Talk about highs and lows! In the last year alone, Khloé Kardashian has experienced a public cheating scandal, a breakup, the start of a new relationship, and the birth of her second child via surrogate. In late 2021, news broke that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols — while he was still with Kardashian! — leading the "Good American" mogul to call time on the relationship. During an ABC News special in April, when asked about Thompson, Kardashian explained, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

In June, Page Six reported that Kardashian had moved on from Thompson with a private equity investor. The two hit it off at a party, and one source told People that KoKo was "feeling good" about her new relationship. That said, things may have gotten a little sticky since the reality star was simultaneously preparing for her second child, who was "conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," as an insider told E! News.

While she was thrilled to give daughter True a sibling, Kardashian made it clear that would be raising baby No. 2 without her ex. "[Tristan and Khloé] aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time," a source claimed, per Entertainment Tonight. Could this be because Kardashian didn't want Thompson interfering with her new relationship?