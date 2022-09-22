Khloé Kardashian Unveils First Look At Her Son With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Drama
It's a boy! Yes, of course, we all already knew that, but now we have it all officially confirmed by the woman herself alongside our first look at the bundle of joy. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians will already know, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son, via a surrogate in August, with People confirming the news and reporting the two were yet to settle on a name.
The whole thing was no doubt seriously tough on the reality star, though, as Kardashian had documented her fertility struggles in detail on the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" while sharing her hopes to have a second baby with Thompson. Then, in typical Kardashian style, a whole lot of drama hit the headlines when it was confirmed Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a few months after Thompson welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," her rep told People in July. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
Fast-forward to September and the youngster was finally unveiled on Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Khloé Kardashian introduced her son to the world
Khloé Kardashian proudly showed the aftermath of the birth of her son during the September 21 premiere of "The Kardashians" Season 2. The episode took fans inside the hospital as the baby boy was born, showing Kardashian cuddling the newborn minutes after his birth. "I'm so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," the reality star said, per Page Six. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day," she added, seemingly referring to the birth of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' child. She also gave a hint at what was next for her and Thompson, sharing, "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
The episode inspired a lot of reaction, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter. "I was so moved by this episode, it was so beautiful to see the birth of khloé's baby," one person wrote, while another tweeted in part, "My heart truly goes out to Khloé. This is the 2nd time the birth of her child has been dampened by Tristan."
Though Kardashian has been known to tweet along with episodes, she tweeted after one fan suggested she sit this one out due to it being a difficult one for her, "Yeah I think I'm going to but man I miss you guys."