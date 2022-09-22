Khloé Kardashian Unveils First Look At Her Son With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Drama

It's a boy! Yes, of course, we all already knew that, but now we have it all officially confirmed by the woman herself alongside our first look at the bundle of joy. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians will already know, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son, via a surrogate in August, with People confirming the news and reporting the two were yet to settle on a name.

The whole thing was no doubt seriously tough on the reality star, though, as Kardashian had documented her fertility struggles in detail on the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" while sharing her hopes to have a second baby with Thompson. Then, in typical Kardashian style, a whole lot of drama hit the headlines when it was confirmed Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a few months after Thompson welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," her rep told People in July. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Fast-forward to September and the youngster was finally unveiled on Hulu's "The Kardashians."