Why Khloé Kardashian Is In No Rush To Name Her Son

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a new baby boy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian sister and the former basketball player already share a daughter, True, per TMZ. The on-again-off-again pair split after it was revealed that Thompson got another woman pregnant, but the two already planned to have a second child before the drama.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's rep told Page Six in July. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." An insider clarified to the same outlet, "Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself.'"

And it seems the statement of the Good American founder raising her newborn by herself is true. According to Us Weekly, the Kardashian sister moved on to a private equity investor, but things "fizzled out between them," and the two split a few weeks ago. As for her relationship with Thompson, E! News reported that the new baby hasn't brought them together again, and they haven't talked outside of "co-parenting matters." Despite relationship problems, Kardashian is happy that True has a new brother.