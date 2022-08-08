Why Khloé Kardashian Is In No Rush To Name Her Son
Khloé Kardashian welcomed a new baby boy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian sister and the former basketball player already share a daughter, True, per TMZ. The on-again-off-again pair split after it was revealed that Thompson got another woman pregnant, but the two already planned to have a second child before the drama.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's rep told Page Six in July. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." An insider clarified to the same outlet, "Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself.'"
And it seems the statement of the Good American founder raising her newborn by herself is true. According to Us Weekly, the Kardashian sister moved on to a private equity investor, but things "fizzled out between them," and the two split a few weeks ago. As for her relationship with Thompson, E! News reported that the new baby hasn't brought them together again, and they haven't talked outside of "co-parenting matters." Despite relationship problems, Kardashian is happy that True has a new brother.
Khloé Kardashian wants her new baby's name to be 'just right'
Although Khloé Kardashian may have to raise her new baby boy independently, she has been open about wanting to make co-parenting work with her ex-boyfriend and the father of the baby, Tristan Thompson, per CNN. She also expressed her excitement toward giving True a brother, and she doesn't want to rush giving the new baby a name.
"Khloé is on cloud nine," a source told People. "Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy. Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right." This doesn't sound too different from Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner, who changed her son's name and has yet to announce the new one.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is also showing their support for KoKo as she welcomes her new baby boy. "Congratulations major @khloekardashian," Caitlyn Jenner tweeted on August 5, responding to the news. "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!" We congratulate Khloé Kardashian on her new baby, and we can't wait until the name is revealed.