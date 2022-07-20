Khloe Kardashian Gives Us A Major Clue About Her Feelings Toward Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has been through it all dealing with what seems like Tristan Thompson's never-ending infidelities. Out of all the heartbreak and public ridicule the NBA player has caused the reality star, his most shocking cheating scandal was when news broke that he fathered a child with another woman while still in a relationship with "The Kardashians" star. According to Us Weekly, fitness trainer Maralee Nichols welcomed her first child and Thompson's third in December 2021.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," the Chicago Bulls player wrote on his Instagram story (via People). "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." Thompson then shared his deepest apologies to the Kardashian. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." However, his expression of regret couldn't save him this time around.

While recent events have prompted fans to speculate whether the two will get back together, Kardashian has just made it abundantly clear she has all but cut ties with her daughter's father.