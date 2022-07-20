Khloe Kardashian Gives Us A Major Clue About Her Feelings Toward Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian has been through it all dealing with what seems like Tristan Thompson's never-ending infidelities. Out of all the heartbreak and public ridicule the NBA player has caused the reality star, his most shocking cheating scandal was when news broke that he fathered a child with another woman while still in a relationship with "The Kardashians" star. According to Us Weekly, fitness trainer Maralee Nichols welcomed her first child and Thompson's third in December 2021.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," the Chicago Bulls player wrote on his Instagram story (via People). "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." Thompson then shared his deepest apologies to the Kardashian. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." However, his expression of regret couldn't save him this time around.
While recent events have prompted fans to speculate whether the two will get back together, Kardashian has just made it abundantly clear she has all but cut ties with her daughter's father.
Khloe couldn't care less about Tristan's love life
Khloé Kardashian has been very quiet about the status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson. However, she has since been forced to seemingly address the whirlwind of media that has surrounded her in the past few days after her daughter's father was spotted out with another woman — again. A now viral clip surfaced on social media showing Thompson casually walking around holding hands with a mysterious young lady in Greece. The video not only caused quite the stir online but also compelled the reality star to hint about where the former couple stands.
While the rest of the world was in shambles seeing Thompson back at it again, a fan account came to the Kardashian's defense claiming the two are actually not together. "Khloe and Tristan are both single," the user wrote. "According to the statement from Khloé's rep, they haven't spoken since December besides coparenting so I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl." Kardashian subtly confirmed the information by liking the comment, per Page Six.
Kardashian's shade comes just days after TMZ broke the news that Kardashian is expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate. According to E! News, their surrogate got pregnant in November 2021, just a few short weeks before Kardashian found out about Thompson's cheating scandal, which led to him welcoming another child in December 2021.