The Tragic Death Of Pro Surfer Chris Davidson

Chris Davidson was an Australian champion surfer, widely known and beloved within the surfing community of his home country. His early years in the sport were plagued by personal issues such as family issues and drugs, according to Surf Europe. However, he later turned his career around and performed impressively in several future tournaments. In 2008, for instance, he secured his second World Qualifying Series win in the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP, now known as the World Surf League), and ranked second internationally.

"I cannot believe it, it is more than I could ever hope for," Davidson told Surf Europe at the time. "I felt like it was my day because these conditions usually fit my surfing so well and there was all the potential to surf at my best." Davidson also placed third overall in the 2010 Rip Curl Pro Portugal, behind only Kelly Slater of the United States and Jordy Smith of South Africa. Per World Surf League, he eventually ranked 14th overall on the 2010 world tour. As he told Surf Europe at the time, "I am on a roll. I am fit and training hard. I've got good boards from my shaper Warner and I am loving life at the moment."

However, while Davidson may have been at the top of his career, all that came to a crashing halt on September 24, when he was tragically killed at the age of 45 in his home state of New South Wales, in Australia.