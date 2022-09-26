The Tragic Death Of Pro Surfer Chris Davidson
Chris Davidson was an Australian champion surfer, widely known and beloved within the surfing community of his home country. His early years in the sport were plagued by personal issues such as family issues and drugs, according to Surf Europe. However, he later turned his career around and performed impressively in several future tournaments. In 2008, for instance, he secured his second World Qualifying Series win in the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP, now known as the World Surf League), and ranked second internationally.
"I cannot believe it, it is more than I could ever hope for," Davidson told Surf Europe at the time. "I felt like it was my day because these conditions usually fit my surfing so well and there was all the potential to surf at my best." Davidson also placed third overall in the 2010 Rip Curl Pro Portugal, behind only Kelly Slater of the United States and Jordy Smith of South Africa. Per World Surf League, he eventually ranked 14th overall on the 2010 world tour. As he told Surf Europe at the time, "I am on a roll. I am fit and training hard. I've got good boards from my shaper Warner and I am loving life at the moment."
However, while Davidson may have been at the top of his career, all that came to a crashing halt on September 24, when he was tragically killed at the age of 45 in his home state of New South Wales, in Australia.
Chris Davidson killed in bar brawl in Australia
On the night of Saturday, September 24, professional surfer Chris Davidson — affectionally known as "Davo" within the surfing community and in his personal life — was killed after being punched by a man outside a pub in the town of South West Rocks in New South Wales, Australia. According to The Guardian, after being punched, Davidson fell and hit his head on the ground, and later died of his injuries. According to news.com.au, it was a "one-punch attack" that ended the champion surfer's life. Emergency services were called shortly thereafter, and a crime scene was established.
A 42-year-old man named Grant Coleman was arrested at his home several hours later and charged with assault causing death. He was refused bail and is currently awaiting trial. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Coleman is the brother of Darren Coleman, coach of the New South Wales Waratahs, a professional Australian rugby team.
Davidson was widely respected by many in the surfing community during his life. After beating his friend Jihad Khodr — who was going in the favorite — in the 2008 Rip Curl Pro, Khodr was enthusiastic for his friend. "It was Davo's day and there was not much I could do in the final," Khodr told Surf Europe Mag at the time. "I am stoked to get this second place and I had a great time in France, had a lot of fun competing in the good conditions today so it is all good for me."
The surfing community worldwide mourns Chris Davidson
The outpouring of grief from the surfing community in reaction to Chris Davidson's tragic and unexpected death has been swift and worldwide. On Sunday, the World Surf League released a statement on Instagram honoring Davidson, writing, "The World Surf League, and the surfing community at large, are saddened to learn that former CT surfer Chris Davidson ... tragically passed away on Saturday. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Surfing Australia said in a statement on Facebook that the surfing community is mourning Davidson. "Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community," the organization said. "Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time." In addition, Kelly Slater, a fellow surfer from America whom Davidson beat in two consecutive heats in 1996 — when Davidson was only 19 years old — honored him in an Instagram Story (via Inner East Review) the day after his death was announced. "Lost another soldier yesterday," Slater wrote. "#RipChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy. One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew."
In addition, Mark Windon, the executive director of Surfing New South Wales, called Davidson "one of the most stylish surfers" Australia had ever seen, per ABC News Australia. "He was an absolute prodigious talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water," Windon said, adding that he was a "larger-than-life character, and for his life to finish that way is really sad."