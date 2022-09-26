Robin Wright Reportedly Has Sad Marriage News

Robin Wright, who's best known for her starring role in "House of Cards," has enjoyed a long, decorated career along with a full, interesting life. Despite Wright's career first taking off in the '80s, she's steadily added acting credits to her resume that have kept her in the minds of each subsequent generation. Some of Wright's most notable film credits include "The Princess Bride," "Forest Gump," "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo," and "Wonder Woman."

Unfortunately, Wright's romantic life hasn't always been so charmed. Wright has been married three times, most famously to actor Sean Penn, who she divorced in 2009 after 14 years of marriage. Despite being divorced for years, Penn and Wright's relationship hasn't improved. "We don't not get along," Penn shared during an episode of the WTF Podcast, hosted by Marc Maron. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions." Penn added that they didn't share the same ethical views on parenting, noting, "The continued parenting of adult children."

Wright's most recent marriage was to Clément Giraudet, a top-ranking executive Yves Saint Laurent. The once love-struck couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance before marrying in a private ceremony in France. "It was very intimate and low-key," a source shared with People. "Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production." However, Wright has now made a very sad decision about the state of their relationship.