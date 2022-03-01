Sean Penn Shares Harrowing Details About Devastation In Ukraine

Actor and director Sean Penn made headlines on February 24 when he arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine to film Russia's war on Ukraine firsthand. "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement per Newsweek.

Then two days later, on February 26, Penn fired out a tweet in support of Ukraine. "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle," he wrote. "Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he added.

Alas, Penn has just shared even more harrowing details regarding the ongoing invasion and devastating war on Ukraine...