Sean Penn Shares Harrowing Details About Devastation In Ukraine
Actor and director Sean Penn made headlines on February 24 when he arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine to film Russia's war on Ukraine firsthand. "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement per Newsweek.
Then two days later, on February 26, Penn fired out a tweet in support of Ukraine. "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle," he wrote. "Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he added.
Alas, Penn has just shared even more harrowing details regarding the ongoing invasion and devastating war on Ukraine...
Sean Penn reached the Polish border by foot
Sean Penn took to Twitter on February 28 to update his followers on the increasingly dire situation in Ukraine. "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value," he penned alongside a photo of himself dragging a taped up suitcase behind him with a long line of the aforementioned cars in the background.
Shortly after Penn gave the update many offered up words of support and encouragement to the director. "@SeanPenn literally 'walks the walk'...I'll refresh everyone's memory also that he literally flew to NOLA and was rescuing people in a canoe after Hurricane Katrina," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Can't wait to see your documentary. At first, it sounded silly to me that you were there but then I realized you are going to give the people a platform to express their experience. We need an honest resource from the ground. Stay safe."