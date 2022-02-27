Ukraine's President Just Refused American-Offered Evacuation. Here's What We Know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a global hero fighting for his country. Zelenskyy's leadership and the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting against President Vladimir Putin's troops have inspired the world. But Zelenskyy made headlines after refusing an offer from the United States. On February 26, Zelenskyy posted a Twitter video. According to a CNN translation, he said: "Do not believe the fakes. I am here. We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this." He continued, "That is it. That's all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leader's efforts since Russia's unprompted attack have motivated citizens to remain strong and he has garnered the praise of nations across the globe. The international community has widely condemned Putin's attack upon Ukraine, with mounting economic sanctions and assistance from NATO nations and neighboring countries pouring into the country. Despite the looming danger Zelenskyy faces as Russia's publicly declared enemy No. 1, Zelenskyy has refused to leave the country. Axios reported on the day Russia invaded Ukraine that Zelenskyy told world leaders on a video call, "This might be the last time you see me alive."

Now, the United States is offering Zelenskyy an escape plan, and his response will leave you speechless.