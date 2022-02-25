Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Speak Out On The Ukraine Situation

After taking months to move its army along the borders of Ukraine, Russia invaded its neighboring country on the morning of February 24. According to CNN, the Russian invasion continues as president Vladimir Putin vows to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" due to concerns over its own border safety.

According to The New York Times, 137 Ukrainians, military officials, and civilians were killed in Russia's attack as of Friday morning. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's goal was to usurp the government by "destroying the head of the state," per CNN. Russia is meeting resistance as it trudges towards Kyiv from land, air, and water. On the ground, the Ukrainian government is arming civilians. Diplomatically, the West has come up with several sanction packages aimed at crippling Russia's economy. In his speech on February 24, U.S. President Joe Biden blamed Putin for choosing the war. He said that the sanctions were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia — a consequence that Putin will have to suffer due to his actions. Biden also stated that the U.S. or its NATO allies would not be directly involved in the war. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east," he said Thursday.

Putin's move to invade Ukraine is seeing much criticism from global leaders and prominent voices. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had something to say about the Ukraine situation.