Do People Really Think Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Marriage Will Last?

Celebrity couples are infamous for their whirlwind romances that end as fast as they begin. From Nicolas Cage and Lisa-Marie Presley being married for a grand total of 107 days to Kim Kardashian's 72-day nuptials to Kris Humphries, Hollywood has a lengthy list of examples. As tempting as it is to judge celebs for their fleeting relationships, they do face obstacles ordinary folks might avoid more easily. According to Glamour, one of the main things that drives celebrities apart is a chaotic schedule. As celebrity couples tend to be comprised of two rather busy people, finding enough time to create a routine together is a challenge.

Of course, not every famous pairing is doomed. Many celebrities go on to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their significant other, but we don't blame fans from wondering whether a relationship will last when celebs announce their engagements. With that in mind, Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking readers in the United States to choose the celebrity couple they believe is in it for the long haul.

Of the 565 respondents, only 9.2% believe Kourtney Kardashian has found her happily-ever-after in Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Respondents were a tad more encouraged regarding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's chances at staying together this time around, with 17.88%, though they still placed second last. Another 26.19% of readers think Justin and Hailey Bieber will see it through to the end. But what did readers think about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staying power?