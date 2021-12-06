Does Sarah Ferguson Seriously Still Stand By Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ferguson separated from Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, in 1992, the year that the queen dubbed "annus horribilis" in an end-of-year speech. That's because the breakup of the marriage between Andrew and Sarah, or Fergie as she is commonly known, happened the same year Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation and when Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, filed for divorce from Mark Phillips. Even all these years and dramas later, Elizabeth is surely still not looking back at 1992 "with undiluted pleasure," as she had predicted in the speech that marked the 40th anniversary of her accession.

But from all the couples that came undone in the early 1990s, Sarah and Andrew are arguably the ones who handled their differences more amiably. Following their separation and 1996 divorce, Fergie and Andrew continued to live together at Royal Lodge, according to Hello!. Even as divorcees, the Duke and Duchess of York raised their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, under the same roof. The arrangement has worked for nearly three decades.

Of course, a lot has happened throughout the years. Andrew has been under fire over his association with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the BBC noted. In November 2019, Andrew stepped down as a working royal when he was also accused of sexual abuse, allegations he denied, per The Guardian. Amid the chaos, Sarah continues to stand by her ex-husband.