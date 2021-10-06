How Does Sarah Ferguson Feel About Being A Grandmother?

Sarah Ferguson became a first-time grandmother in 2021 when her daughter, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child — a son named August — back in February. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," Buckingham Palace said at the time, according to Hello! magazine. At the time, Sarah tweeted that she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, were "thrilled and blessed" with the baby's arrival.

A few months later, Sarah's other daughter, Princess Beatrice, welcomed her first child. Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed a baby girl named Sienna Elizabeth in September. "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," read a statement on Beatrice's Twitter account.

In an article for Good Housekeeping, Sarah expressed just how proud she was of her daughters as they have become mothers. "Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother," Sarah wrote. As her family continues to grow and change, many wonder how Sarah feels about being a grandmother. Keep reading to find out.