Mila Kunis Opens Up About Supporting Ashton Kutcher Through His Health Scare
Mila Kunis is speaking out about how she helped her husband, Ashton Kutcher, make it through a scary health scare. In August, the former "Punk'd" host opened up about a terrifying diagnosis he received a few years earlier when he got vasculitis, which left him unable to see or hear properly. Kutcher got candid about what happened to him during an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," explaining (via Entertainment Tonight), "[It] knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me, like, a year to build it all back up." He added that it gave him a whole new outlook on life after realizing how much he took his health for granted, while also telling Grylls, "I'm lucky to be alive."
As the news of his past diagnosis hit the headlines, Kutcher was quick to clarify that he's now doing just fine. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he'd recovered so well he was preparing to run the New York Marathon to raise money for charity.
And it sounds like having Kunis by his side was one of the big things that helped Kutcher get back to being so healthy.
Mile Kunis and Ashton Kutcher powered through his health issues together
Mila Kunis opened up about Ashton Kutcher's vasculitis scare to Entertainment Tonight on September 26, sharing the whole thing happened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The way the two dealt with things? By keeping calm and carrying on. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through. You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do," she shared.
But these two are no strangers to sticking together to make it through tough times. In March, Kunis and Kutcher joined forces to raise funds for Ukraine, Kunis' home country, following its invasion by Russia. The two set about raising a whopping $30 million to help those suffering in the country and those who chose to flee and leave their lives behind, sharing their plans via Instagram. The twosome managed that impressive feat in just a matter of days, with the couple updating fans in another Instagram video by sharing their gratitude while in the caption, "Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need."