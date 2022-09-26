Mila Kunis Opens Up About Supporting Ashton Kutcher Through His Health Scare

Mila Kunis is speaking out about how she helped her husband, Ashton Kutcher, make it through a scary health scare. In August, the former "Punk'd" host opened up about a terrifying diagnosis he received a few years earlier when he got vasculitis, which left him unable to see or hear properly. Kutcher got candid about what happened to him during an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," explaining (via Entertainment Tonight), "[It] knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me, like, a year to build it all back up." He added that it gave him a whole new outlook on life after realizing how much he took his health for granted, while also telling Grylls, "I'm lucky to be alive."

As the news of his past diagnosis hit the headlines, Kutcher was quick to clarify that he's now doing just fine. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he'd recovered so well he was preparing to run the New York Marathon to raise money for charity.

And it sounds like having Kunis by his side was one of the big things that helped Kutcher get back to being so healthy.