Kim Kardashian Has Totally New Outlook On Her Love Life

SKIMS mogul and attorney-in-training Kim Kardashian has had two big breakups in as many years. Of course, there was her highly-publicized split from husband Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Then in August, we all stopped believing in true love when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star split from "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. Do you mean to tell us that their fateful magic carpet ride wasn't mean to be? Alexa, play "Someone Like You" by Adele.

At the time of their split, E! News spoke with a source close to the situation, who revealed that Kardashian and Davidson have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but it was their demanding work schedules and time apart that "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." If it truly was circumstances rather than a lack of chemistry or affection, that would explain why "The Kardashians" star has spoken so highly of the tatted-up funnyman since their split. She told Interview on September 6, "He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore." Now, she has spoken about her future plans for her love life, and they seem to hint that it will take her a while to get over Davidson.