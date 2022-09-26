Kim Kardashian Has Totally New Outlook On Her Love Life
SKIMS mogul and attorney-in-training Kim Kardashian has had two big breakups in as many years. Of course, there was her highly-publicized split from husband Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Then in August, we all stopped believing in true love when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star split from "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. Do you mean to tell us that their fateful magic carpet ride wasn't mean to be? Alexa, play "Someone Like You" by Adele.
At the time of their split, E! News spoke with a source close to the situation, who revealed that Kardashian and Davidson have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but it was their demanding work schedules and time apart that "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." If it truly was circumstances rather than a lack of chemistry or affection, that would explain why "The Kardashians" star has spoken so highly of the tatted-up funnyman since their split. She told Interview on September 6, "He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore." Now, she has spoken about her future plans for her love life, and they seem to hint that it will take her a while to get over Davidson.
Kim Kardashian reveals she's just not ready to date
During her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kim Kardashian opened up about the struggle to date new people and even entertain the idea of a new romance after her August split from "SNL" star Pete Davidson. When Kelly Ripa asked her to describe the type of man she's looking for, Kardashian plainly stated, "Absolutely no one," and later added that she wouldn't even consider dating apps (not surprising, seeing as how she could literally break the internet, let alone Tinder). When Ripa suggested that Kardashian look for a like-minded entrepreneurial mind, rather than an entertainment celeb, "The Kardashians" star admitted she has considered doctors, scientists, and attorneys. However, her voice turned serious when she revealed that, "I'm just not ready."
This isn't the first time she's suggested that dating post-Davidson isn't all that appealing to her. Earlier this month, during an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," she candidly admitted that she's not looking for any romance at all at the moment because, "I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that." She then indulged in a bit of self-deprecating humor, noting that her romantic history (which includes failed marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye "Ye" West) is full of mistakes. She quipped, "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing."