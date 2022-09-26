Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Officiant Gushes Over Their Lavish Ceremony

When Jennifer Lopez finally married Ben Affleck after a fateful 2021 reunion, it only made sense that she did it twice. After a simple Las Vegas ceremony in July, the couple did it up with a lavish second wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate in August. As to be expected, the guest list included Hollywood heavies like known Affleck BFF, Matt Damon, per Page Six, while J.Lo dutifully trotted out the fashion big guns. Ralph Lauren, a fave of Lopez's, designed not one, but three custom dresses for the singer's big day, with her ceremony gown flaunting 500 meters of fabric, per Vogue. With Affleck himself wearing a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Lopez also turned heads in her reception gown covered in Swarovski crystals.

Though most wedding details were understandably kept close to the vest, attendee and friend to the couple Kevin Smith did reveal on "The View" (via People) that Affleck read Lopez "a big speech" at the ceremony. Calling Affleck's dedicated words "breathtaking," Smith compared the whole affair to something like a "fairy-tale." Now, the wedded couple's officiant is speaking their piece about the grand event.