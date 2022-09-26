Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Officiant Gushes Over Their Lavish Ceremony
When Jennifer Lopez finally married Ben Affleck after a fateful 2021 reunion, it only made sense that she did it twice. After a simple Las Vegas ceremony in July, the couple did it up with a lavish second wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate in August. As to be expected, the guest list included Hollywood heavies like known Affleck BFF, Matt Damon, per Page Six, while J.Lo dutifully trotted out the fashion big guns. Ralph Lauren, a fave of Lopez's, designed not one, but three custom dresses for the singer's big day, with her ceremony gown flaunting 500 meters of fabric, per Vogue. With Affleck himself wearing a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Lopez also turned heads in her reception gown covered in Swarovski crystals.
Though most wedding details were understandably kept close to the vest, attendee and friend to the couple Kevin Smith did reveal on "The View" (via People) that Affleck read Lopez "a big speech" at the ceremony. Calling Affleck's dedicated words "breathtaking," Smith compared the whole affair to something like a "fairy-tale." Now, the wedded couple's officiant is speaking their piece about the grand event.
Bennifer's wedding officiant thought it was 'beautiful'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, called it "an honor" to be charged with the duty. Author and host of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the former monk told ET on September 24 that although the ceremony was "truly special" and "absolutely beautiful," he wanted Bennifer to be the ones to divulge intimate details.
Shetty, who had previously worked with Lopez and officiated Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's 2021 wedding, was a dutiful wedding guest for not sharing more. After all, the Afflecks had guests sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) prior to the ceremony, per Page Six. This was revealed after the late August fiasco in which an unknown guest leaked a video of Lopez privately performing a song for Affleck and their guests. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez confirmed in an Instagram comment. As the singer pointed out, she will gladly share more from her special day when she's ready — all fans must do is wait for her newsletter, the regularly updated On The Jlo.