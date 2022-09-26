Why Kelly Ripa Was Concerned About Her Marriage To Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met early in their careers before either had made a mark in the entertainment industry. After meeting as actors in "All My Children," the pair married in 1996. "I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," Ripa said in 2020 while appearing on the radio show "Quarantined with Bruce," via Page Six. The daytime television host believed that pairing up at an early age allowed her and Consuelos to grow together. "Like we were pliable to each other ... we learned each other well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence," she added.
Part of what helped their marriage last — even given the odd thing they struggle with as a couple— was that the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host decided to hold down the home front while her husband traveled for work. "I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles," Ripa told People in 2021 during a joint interview with Consuelos. She mentioned how important it was for her to be present, and "in the nest" while the kids grew up.
Although the couple's marriage may appear idyllic from the outside, Ripa discussed how they struggled in the past. "I found the first year [was the toughest]," she said while appearing on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in July. "You both feel, at least we felt like, we made a horrible mistake," Ripa playfully added. As their relationship evolved, the pair apparently hit more roadblocks.
Kelly Ripa was worried about this phase of her marriage
Motherhood was always a top priority for Kelly Ripa, who has three children with her husband, Mark Consuelos. However, the television personality had some concerns about their marriage once their kids were old enough to move out. "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it,'" she told People. With the kids out of the house, the dynamic between the former soap opera stars changed. Ripa realized after a trip to the beach, though, that the two were free to enjoy being in the present together instead of fretting about their little ones.
Having a lasting marriage was not sheer luck for Ripa and Consuelos, who have faced tumultuous times. "We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel," Ripa told People. Tying the knot at a young age also contributed to keeping the duo together. "Mark and I are forever 23 in our minds, the age we were when we met," the former soap actor told AARP in August.
Even though Ripa is grateful for her relationship with Conseulos, she doesn't believe that every couple should mirror their journey. "I'm not a marriage pusher, I'm married, but trust me, it's not for everyone," she said on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in June, via Hello!.