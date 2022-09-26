Why Kelly Ripa Was Concerned About Her Marriage To Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met early in their careers before either had made a mark in the entertainment industry. After meeting as actors in "All My Children," the pair married in 1996. "I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," Ripa said in 2020 while appearing on the radio show "Quarantined with Bruce," via Page Six. The daytime television host believed that pairing up at an early age allowed her and Consuelos to grow together. "Like we were pliable to each other ... we learned each other well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence," she added.

Part of what helped their marriage last — even given the odd thing they struggle with as a couple— was that the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host decided to hold down the home front while her husband traveled for work. "I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles," Ripa told People in 2021 during a joint interview with Consuelos. She mentioned how important it was for her to be present, and "in the nest" while the kids grew up.

Although the couple's marriage may appear idyllic from the outside, Ripa discussed how they struggled in the past. "I found the first year [was the toughest]," she said while appearing on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in July. "You both feel, at least we felt like, we made a horrible mistake," Ripa playfully added. As their relationship evolved, the pair apparently hit more roadblocks.