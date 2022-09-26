The Major Changes Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Making In Wake Of Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp seems to be in high spirits after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife, Amber Heard, back in June. Heard is currently still fighting to appeal the verdict while Depp has been performing and traveling across the globe seemingly without a care in the world. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was serious and focused during the trial, but understandably relieved once it was over and ready to start a new chapter in his life.
Following his win, Depp posted on Instagram, "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." He also thanked and acknowledged his "unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth." Although Depp came out on top, it wasn't a simple journey for him. A source told People in June, "He is focused on himself. He is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity."
Now, Depp seems to be committed to working on himself.
Johnny Depp is in a better place following his legal battle with Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has been through a lot over the past few months, but he now appears to be focused on moving forward. A source told People that during the drama-filled trial, "Johnny's ugly sides were exposed. He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard." While going through such a public and serious legal battle was clearly not easy for Depp, the insider revealed that he's in "a much better place lately." The source claimed that now, "He takes better care of himself," and that that "he has worked on issues and accepted help."
Now, he is even dating someone new. Depp is dating one of his lawyers from his U.K. trial, Joelle Rich, and according to People's insider, he "genuinely seems happy." The insider added, "They are dating but it's not serious." Sources told TMZ that the couple is not exclusive, but they had actually already been seeing each other during the trial against Amber Heard this past summer.
There appears to be a lot going on in Depp's life as his focus has shifted away from the trial. Recently, he's been filming in France and is set to join Jeff Beck on tour in the United States soon.