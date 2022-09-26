The Major Changes Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Making In Wake Of Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp seems to be in high spirits after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife, Amber Heard, back in June. Heard is currently still fighting to appeal the verdict while Depp has been performing and traveling across the globe seemingly without a care in the world. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was serious and focused during the trial, but understandably relieved once it was over and ready to start a new chapter in his life.

Following his win, Depp posted on Instagram, "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." He also thanked and acknowledged his "unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth." Although Depp came out on top, it wasn't a simple journey for him. A source told People in June, "He is focused on himself. He is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity."

Now, Depp seems to be committed to working on himself.