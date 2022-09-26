Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Is In Hot Water Over Her Parenting Yet Again

Coco Austin is known for many things, including her marriage to rapper Ice-T. According to Hip Hop DX, Austin and Ice-T tied the knot in 2002 and proved that their love was still strong in 2011 by renewing their vows. The couple regularly talks about their relationship, and fans got a firsthand look during their hit reality television show "Ice Loves Coco." According to IMDb, the series ran from 2011 through 2013.

Ice-T and Austin welcomed their first child, Chanel, in 2015. Austin announced the happy news on her Twitter feed, much to the delight of fans. "Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole," Austin gushed. "A beautiful healthy 5.7-pound baby girl." Since the birth of Chanel, both Ice-T and Austin have made a habit of posting photos and videos of her on social media. On September 7, Austin shared a sweet photo of Chanel holding the ever-popular school board photo as she kicked off her first day of first grade. Many fans flocked to the comments section to shower Chanel and Austin with love. "Omg!!! Time goes by so fast. Have the best first day baby girl!!" one person commented on the upload. "Go get it Girl! You are smart. You are fun. You are a beautiful, and you are blessed," another chimed in.

But with the good also comes the bad. In a post that Austin shared on her feed a few days later, several fans slammed the reality star for her parenting skills.