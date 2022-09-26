Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Is In Hot Water Over Her Parenting Yet Again
Coco Austin is known for many things, including her marriage to rapper Ice-T. According to Hip Hop DX, Austin and Ice-T tied the knot in 2002 and proved that their love was still strong in 2011 by renewing their vows. The couple regularly talks about their relationship, and fans got a firsthand look during their hit reality television show "Ice Loves Coco." According to IMDb, the series ran from 2011 through 2013.
Ice-T and Austin welcomed their first child, Chanel, in 2015. Austin announced the happy news on her Twitter feed, much to the delight of fans. "Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole," Austin gushed. "A beautiful healthy 5.7-pound baby girl." Since the birth of Chanel, both Ice-T and Austin have made a habit of posting photos and videos of her on social media. On September 7, Austin shared a sweet photo of Chanel holding the ever-popular school board photo as she kicked off her first day of first grade. Many fans flocked to the comments section to shower Chanel and Austin with love. "Omg!!! Time goes by so fast. Have the best first day baby girl!!" one person commented on the upload. "Go get it Girl! You are smart. You are fun. You are a beautiful, and you are blessed," another chimed in.
But with the good also comes the bad. In a post that Austin shared on her feed a few days later, several fans slammed the reality star for her parenting skills.
Some fans didn't approve of the way Coco Austin bathes her daughter
Coco Austin is used to living her life in the public eye, and plenty of things she does generate buzz. Last week, the 43-year-old shared a short video clip of her 6-year-old daughter Chanel taking a bath in the kitchen sink, which seemed innocent enough. However, some fans took to the upload to slam the reality star for letting Chanel bathe in the kitchen at her age. "Are you kidding?! In the kitchen sink!! SHE's not a BABY ANYMORE!" one person wrote. "Yall still treating her like an Infant," another chimed in.
Austin caught wind of all of the negative attention surrounding what we can only refer to as "Bathgate" and linked a Page Six article in a tweet that defended her ways. "Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!" she wrote, reminding fans that she's an "unconventional mother." She added, "I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"
Of course, Twitter had some thoughts on Austin's comeback tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section. This time, though, many came to her defense. "Coco, I know firsthand that you're a great person and mother. Done and done," one person wrote. Another person said that the haters "need to get a life," and if Chanel is comfortable in the sink, then so be it. Preach!