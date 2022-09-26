Kyle Richards' Infamous Feud With Psychic Allison DuBois Unexpectedly Heats Up Again

The drama between Kyle Richards and the psychic who appeared on Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" raged on for longer than some might have expected. One of the most talked about moments from the show's first season in 2010 — often deemed "The Dinner Party from Hell" — occurred when Camille Grammer invited Allison DuBois, a psychic, into the fold.

During the dinner, Richards asked DuBois to make a prediction about her, to which the medium obliged. "Have you been married twice?" DuBois questioned Richards. "Well that's the last one you'll have. I guess that's good news." Richards then suggested that she would never allow her marriage to end, leaving DuBois to make an even shadier prediction about the reality star. "He will never emotionally fulfill you ... ever," DuBois added. The women then became engulfed in an even messier argument.

DuBois never returned to the popular Bravo series, but it now appears that the drama surrounding Richards' psychic lingered far past that initial dispute.