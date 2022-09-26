Kyle Richards' Infamous Feud With Psychic Allison DuBois Unexpectedly Heats Up Again
The drama between Kyle Richards and the psychic who appeared on Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" raged on for longer than some might have expected. One of the most talked about moments from the show's first season in 2010 — often deemed "The Dinner Party from Hell" — occurred when Camille Grammer invited Allison DuBois, a psychic, into the fold.
During the dinner, Richards asked DuBois to make a prediction about her, to which the medium obliged. "Have you been married twice?" DuBois questioned Richards. "Well that's the last one you'll have. I guess that's good news." Richards then suggested that she would never allow her marriage to end, leaving DuBois to make an even shadier prediction about the reality star. "He will never emotionally fulfill you ... ever," DuBois added. The women then became engulfed in an even messier argument.
DuBois never returned to the popular Bravo series, but it now appears that the drama surrounding Richards' psychic lingered far past that initial dispute.
The psychic claims Kyle Richards trolled her
Allison DuBois, the self-proclaimed medium who provided psychic readings for the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has made a bizarre allegation about Kyle Richards. DuBois appeared on September 26 episode of David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast, and claimed that Richards reached out to her in 2020. "I had come out with this book, which is my sixth, and it's got me and my husband on the cover. And I had posted it on my Instagram," DuBois recalled. Adding, "And Kyle messaged me on my Instagram, and she said, 'Yeah, I saw your book cover. So does your husband emotionally fulfill you?'" DuBois explained that following the shady note she received from Richards, she simply decided to block the Bravo star on social media.
However, Richards isn't the only "RHOBH" star that DuBois took issue with. During a 2016 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Camille Grammer revealed that she and DuBois are no longer friends after the first season faux pas. "She hates me. She thinks it's all my fault," Grammer told Any Cohen. "She thinks that I set her up, but I didn't put the words in her mouth. She came on and said the things she said."