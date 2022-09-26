Scarlett Johansson Is Finally Explaining Her Son's Unique Name

Scarlett Johansson and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, gave their daughter a traditional name that fans of the movie "Titanic," "The Golden Girls," and English gardens can agree is pretty great: Rose. When the "Black Widow" actor welcomed a son with "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost in August 2021, though, the parents picked out a more unusual, out-of-this-world moniker — they named their bundle of joy Cosmo.

Jost shared the big news on Instagram with a short but sweet announcement: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." The comedian also asked fans to respect his family's privacy but encouraged them to reach out to his "publicist," Jost's "SNL" castmate Michael Che, for more information about the baby boy. However, neither Jost nor Johansson (nor Che) immediately responded to questions about the inspiration behind their son's stellar name.

When Jost later spoke about it at length on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the conversation was about his mother's bafflement over the name choice. "After three or four days, she would be like, 'Cosmo? ... Is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?'" he recalled. His concerned parent even started suggesting that he add letters to the moniker to make it more palatable to her, with her alternative ideas including "Cosimo" and "Cosmos." But, as Johansson recently explained to Kelly Clarkson, there's actually a sweet connection between her daughter and son's names.