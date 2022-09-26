How Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Is Encouraging Fans To Continue Her Mom's Legacy

The death of actress Dame Olivia Newton-John came as a shock to many of her fans in August 2022. Now, it appears that the "Grease" star's daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, is making sure that her late mother's legacy lives on. During her life, Newton-John was public about her first breast cancer diagnosis, which came in 1992 (per People). On her Facebook page in 2017, Newton-John informed fans that her breast cancer had returned and had metastasized, spreading to her sacrum. The "Hopelessly Devoted to You" singer ultimately died of breast cancer at the age of 73, but she had advocated for cancer awareness until her death (via People).

Prior to her mother's death, Lattanzi frequently featured Newton-John on her Instagram page, including behind-the-scenes snaps of interviews the two of them participated in together. The mother-daughter duo also collaborated on a single released in 2021, titled "The Window in the Wall" (via YouTube). Recently, Lattanzi posted to the social media platform to discuss a topic that had been close to her mother's heart.