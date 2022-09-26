How Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Is Encouraging Fans To Continue Her Mom's Legacy
The death of actress Dame Olivia Newton-John came as a shock to many of her fans in August 2022. Now, it appears that the "Grease" star's daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, is making sure that her late mother's legacy lives on. During her life, Newton-John was public about her first breast cancer diagnosis, which came in 1992 (per People). On her Facebook page in 2017, Newton-John informed fans that her breast cancer had returned and had metastasized, spreading to her sacrum. The "Hopelessly Devoted to You" singer ultimately died of breast cancer at the age of 73, but she had advocated for cancer awareness until her death (via People).
Prior to her mother's death, Lattanzi frequently featured Newton-John on her Instagram page, including behind-the-scenes snaps of interviews the two of them participated in together. The mother-daughter duo also collaborated on a single released in 2021, titled "The Window in the Wall" (via YouTube). Recently, Lattanzi posted to the social media platform to discuss a topic that had been close to her mother's heart.
Chloe Lattanzi is raising awareness about cancer
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a video to her Instagram account where she and her cousin, Tottie Goldsmith, encouraged Lattanzi's followers to sign up for the Walk for Wellness. The walk benefits the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and it's being held on October 9, 2022. In the caption, Lattanzi stated, "I want to continue to carry the torch for my mama. Her dream was for kinder wholistic (sic) treatments for cancer, and to finally put an end to all the suffering cancer causes for countless beings around the planet" (via Instagram).
More information about the Walk for Wellness is available on its official website, Olivia's Walk for Wellness. A press release from the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre notes that those unable to attend the walk in person can participate virtually instead. The press release adds, "Sponsorships and donations from the event will fund evidence-based wellness therapies at the ONJ Centre that help ease the side effects of cancer treatment and support people with cancer emotionally, spiritually, and physically." The statement goes on to add, "Wellness therapies have been proven to help reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people cope better during their cancer journey — to help them thrive" (per the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre).